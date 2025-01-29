Governor Katie Hobbs appoints Judge Maria Elena Cruz to Arizona Supreme Court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A monumental day for Yumans and Arizonans as Governor Katie Hobbs appoints Judge Maria Elena Cruz to the Arizona Supreme Court.



Judge Cruz currently serves on the Arizona Court of Appeals. She has 20 years of judicial experience including service on the Cocopah Tribal Court, Court of Appeals, and our very own Yuma County Superior Court.

She also started Yuma County’s first ever restitution court. As a Yuma local for over three decades, she's grateful for our community and for being able to start her career here.



“Yuma made me from the age of 14. They gave me the opportunities needed to thrive, and the trust once I became an attorney and later a judge, to make decisions on behalf of our community," said Cruz.

Cruz will be the first ever Latina and Black Arizonan to sit on the state’s highest court.



"And today we celebrate. We celebrate that Arizonans will look at their highest court and see a group that looks more like them," said Cruz.

She says she’s looking forward to mentor those who share her passion for service in the law.



“Today we pause, we celebrate, we rejoice, but we quickly resume the task of working together for the advancement for all of our Arizonan people. Thank you," Cruz.