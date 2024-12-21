Senator-Elect Ruben Gallego shares his plans during his first year

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator-Elect Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) was in Somerton Saturday afternoon to attend the annual Tamale Festival.

Gallego met with Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya during his visit to the festival.

The visit comes after Gallego defeated Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake last month and will now fill the seat now left vacant by Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

KYMA spoke to Gallego about his plans during his first year in the U.S. Senate.

"Number one, we had to make sure to secure our water rights. We have a big fight on our hands with the Upper Lower Basin, to make sure that we and Arizona, especially Yuma County, doesn't get hurt in the process of when we start giving up the the water settlement," Gallego shared.

In addition, Gallego said there's more work to do at the border, with the senator-elect planning to bring more Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, making sure there's enforcement as well as an easy flow of goods back and forth between the U.S. and Mexico.

That and he also plans to help bring down the costs of everyday goods for Americans.