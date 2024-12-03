Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Raul Grijalva steps down as ranking Democrat on House National Resource Committee

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva is stepping down as the ranking Democrat on the House National Resource Committee.

Grijalva is deciding to leave the slot he has held since 2019 amid health concerns and a challenge from a California Congressman.

Grijalva announced an unspecified cancer diagnosis in April and has an extended absence from the Capitol as he underwent treatment.

He also said his next term will be his last as he will not seek re-election in 2026.

In a prepared statement on Monday, Grijalva said:

"After much thought, I have decided that it is the right moment to pass the torch as top Democrat on the House Natural Resource Committee for the 119th Congress. I do not make this decision lightly as being elected Ranking Member stands as the honor of my professional career. 

I will continue to focus on improving my health, strengthening my mobility, and serving my district in what is likely to be a time of unprecedented challenge for our community."

