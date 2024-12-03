Raul Grijalva steps down as ranking Democrat on House National Resource Committee

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva is stepping down as the ranking Democrat on the House National Resource Committee.

Grijalva is deciding to leave the slot he has held since 2019 amid health concerns and a challenge from a California Congressman.

Grijalva announced an unspecified cancer diagnosis in April and has an extended absence from the Capitol as he underwent treatment.

He also said his next term will be his last as he will not seek re-election in 2026.

In a prepared statement on Monday, Grijalva said: