Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs visits the border to announce a new task force

NOGALES, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs appeared at the border on Monday to promise a crackdown on drug trafficking and a renewed effort to secure the border.

Hobbs met with Border Patrol at the Nogales Port of Entry to also announce "Task Force SAFE," which the Arizona National Guard will reportedly be sent to border communities to help crackdown on fentanyl smugglers as part of "Operation SECURE," which was unveiled last year.

"When I launched Task Force SAFE, it wasn't about making headlines. I saw an opportunity for the state to step in to mobilize our resources to make a tangible difference in partnership with federal agencies. And today, I'm proud to share the progress this team has made," Hobbs said.

During the press conference, Hobbs said the task force seized more than six million fentanyl pills and over 1,400 pounds of meth, cocaine, fentanyl powder and heroin.

"Every fentanyl pill taken off the street, every ounce of heroin seized, [and] every gram of cocaine stopped is a serious blow to the cartels and drug traffickers doing Arizonans harm," Hobbs expressed.

Proposition 314, also known as the "Secure the Border Act," was passed by voters in the general election. The measure allows local police to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering Arizona from Mexico.