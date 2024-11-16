Arizona Senate candidate dies in car crash, Tucson residents react

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Reaction to the death of Arizona politician John McLean in a crash has not only left many of his colleagues and loved ones grieving.

It's also sparking a conversation from neighbors who live near the scene of the crash as they question just how safe that area is for drivers.

Tucson police say a Ford Explorer's front end was damaged when it struck the SUV John McLean was driving early Friday morning. McLean was pronounced dead at the scene.

"That's unfortunate he was at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Ronald Limbaugh, a neighbor who voted for John McLean.

Neighbors were stunned to hear claims from police that an impaired driver, 27-year-old Michael Martin Creel, slammed in to John McLean's vehicle after he sped through a stop sign on Ridgeside Drive as McLean was driving east on Broadway Bouelvard.

"It's unfortunate the tragic news," said Javier Rodarte, another neighbor.

McLean was 68-years-old and just lost the race for Arizona Senate District 17 against Vince Leach.

He ran as a Democrat and was a third generation Arizona native, advocating for issues like abortion access, water conservation and raising the pay for teachers.

"That's why I voted for him," Limbaugh shared.

Residents from the Eastside neighborhood say this area is not unique to crashes.

"I don't know the number but every year there's numerous accidents and fatalities there," Rodarte explained.

Broadway Boulevard does not have stop signs, but Ridgeside Drive does; they even light up at night. But neighbors saythose are still not enough to stop the number of crashes happening in this area.

Rodarte offered a solution, such as adding a speed bump in the neighborhood in the hopes preventing crashes like the one that claimed the life of McLean.

Creel was not seriously injured and was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and aggravated driving under the influence. He was booked into Pima County Jail.