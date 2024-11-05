Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

U.S. Senate for Arizona results in

By
today at 11:23 PM
Published 11:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the biggest races of election night is the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. Democratic Representative Gallego currently represents the 3rd district of Arizona in the U.S. House of representatives. Republican candidate Kari Lake is the Trump-endorsed candidate for the soon to be vacant U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, currently held by Kyrsten Sinema.

Both had messages to share on the day of the election.

“You have a lot of forefathers and ancestors that have done a lot harder work for a lot longer time to make sure that we’re moving in the right direction," said Gallego

“We’re gonna take back our country and make our country safe again, make our state affordable again, and do great things for the American people," said Lake.

Gallego is rooting for vice president Kamala Harris to win the election. Lake is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and says she hopes to work with him in the future.

Danyelle Burke North

