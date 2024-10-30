Meet the Arizona State Senate District 23 candidates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local Arizona State Senator is running to keep his seat, but there is a Republican contender looking to take his spot. Incumbent Senator Brian Fernandez is now in his second term. He says he's brought several things to our area like funding for Arizona Western College and for Highway 95.



The second candidate is Republican Michelle Altherr. She has been in the military for 15 years and was a medic. They both share what they would accomplish in the position.



"Protecting our water is one of the most important things. I want to see us have all day kindergarten, all day preschool which is definitely doable, and I’d like to get started on that. And I also eliminate the lunch debt, so I would like to see all lunches for free for all students," said candidate Sen. Brian Fernandez.

"Getting people that actually are subject matter experts and saying how do you think we can do this and then taking ideas back, being their representative and being their voice to go back and say 'My constituents in my district, this is how we see things.' And that’s what I want to do. I want to bring that representative role back," said candidate Michelle Altherr.



