YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The voter registration deadline in Arizona is this Monday, October 7.

To register, you can go to my.arizona.vote or servicearizona.com.

Registration is available 24/7 until 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

For those wanting to register in person, you can go to the Yuma County Recorder's office on Monday anytime between 8 a.m. And 5 p.m.

Early voting begins on Wednesday, October 9.