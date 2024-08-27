Day two of the Arizona fake electors hearing

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Tuesday marks the second day in the Arizona fake electors hearing.

On Monday, the judge had set a trial date for January 5, 2026, after hearing arguments over whether to throw out charges against Republicans who attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

So far, two defendants have resolved their cases, including former Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, and the remaining defendants, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

To watch the livestream of day two in the Arizona fake electors hearing, see attached video.