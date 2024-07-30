Arizona senators announce over $3.3 million will be donated to five organizations

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced that five organizations across Arizona will receive $3,369,176.

In a press release, this is to help "strengthen the public health workforce through service, addressing mental health, chronic disease prevention, and public health readiness."

The press release says the funding was allocated through AmeriCorps' FY2024 Public Health Continuation Funding Opportunity, and will support "359 Public Health AmeriCorps members across Arizona."

"I am proud to announce $3,369,176 coming to Arizona from AmeriCorps to strengthen the public health workforce and ensure Arizonans across the state have more access to quality health care, including programs to support mental health, reduce substance use, combat domestic violence, and boost early childhood development." Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)

"These investments will provide much needed support for the essential health care workers across our state. By strengthening our public health workforce, we are bolstering the quality and accessibility of care for everyone in Arizona." Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

In addition, the press release says the organizations is expected to earn $924,522.90 in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards "to pursue higher education or repay qualified student loans" after successfully completing their service.

Below are the organizations that will receive the funds along with how much they will receive respectively: