Yuma prepares for Arizona primary hot races

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We're following some of the hot races we will be keeping an eye on Tuesday for the primary election.

A few candidates said they’ve been busy all day doing a lot of final preparations for the race.

We spoke with Arizona state senator Brian Fernandez who is running for re-election. We also spoke with Arizona state representative Mariana Sandoval who's also looking to keep her seat.

Senator Fernandez is running against democratic candidate Jesus Arnulfo Lugo Jr. in the primary. Fernandez shares how he's been contributing to the community over the past 3 years



“I’ve brought plenty of money to AWC, to Caesar Chavez boulevard, highway 95 going up to YPG, and working with legislates to ensure that our schools are funded as well as we can. And I want to continue to do that," said Fernandez

Representative Sandoval is running against candidates James Holmes and Matias Rosales. She shares how she says her background in legislature and school board experience has prepared her.



“In addition to that, I worked at the attorney generals office for 12 years, so I see my legislative work as an extension of that as a public servant," said Sandoval. "My life long career has been focused on doing public service.”

Both of them say they want to remind voters about the importance of voting not just nationally but also locally.



“We still need to work on flipping that state legislature locally," said Sandoval. "It’s important that we get out and vote, so that candidates that represent our values are elected, and we can move Arizona forward together.”

We reached out to those other candidates for comment, but we're just waiting to hear back.