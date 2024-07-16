Skip to Content
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs on Trump rally shooting

today at 7:59 AM
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was asked for her comments regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Governor Hobbs and other state groups joined Intel Monday morning to make an announcement regarding a new semiconductor workforce initiative.

During the event, Hobbs said, "I'm just going to say that it is horrific what happened. I am glad the former president is okay. I am deeply sad, and that others were seriously injured and killed, and it has to stop. This political violence has no place in our discourse."

