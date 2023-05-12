Skip to Content
Arizona Politics
By
today at 1:01 PM
Published 1:04 PM

AZ House Members call on governor to activate state resources due to border crisis

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona House Members are calling on Governor Katie Hobbs (D-Arizona) to activate state resources due to the border crisis.

Arizona Republican State Representatives including Tim Dunn and Michele Pena (both R-Arizona) from Yuma sent a letter to the governor.

They're urging her to take immediate action and activate all available state resources to keep border communities safe.

No word on what kind of action will be taken.

Read the full letter below:

