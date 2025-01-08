Skip to Content
Senator Gallego cosponsors Laken Riley Act to detain migrants who commit theft

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego cosponsored the Laken Riley Act Wednesday.

The Laken Riley Act requires Immigration enforcement to arrest illegal migrants if they committed theft. The migrants would then be detained until removed from the U.S.

Arizonans know the real-life consequences of today’s border crisis,” said Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). “We must give law enforcement the means to take action when illegal immigrants break the law, to prevent situations like what occurred to Laken Riley. I will continue to fight for the safety of Arizonans by pushing for comprehensive immigration reform and increased border security.” 

