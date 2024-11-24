Election results declared official

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council has canvassed the General Election results and declared them now official.

The official results saw the council accept a new municipal judge and a new city council member as well.

Mark Martinez is the winner for the remaining city council seat after campaigning against opponent Martin Garcia in the General Election.

"Very exciting. I'm very happy about the results. I give all the glory and honor to God of course my wife who's done so much for me, and I'm thankful to all the voters that elected me into office," said Martinez.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has some advice for his new fellow city official.

"Do the homework and really explore the city so that you truly kind of understand from your own perspective and experiences what to expect on the decisions we’re going to be making," said Nicholls.

Gregory Counts will serve as Yuma County's new municipal judge, claiming the spot as a write-in candidate.

Counts has close to 30 years of experience in law enforcement and retired as a lieutenant from the Yuma Police Department.

"I feel elated. It's kind of a surreal feeling for me right now, I didn't wholeheartedly expect it to happen," said Judge Counts.

Judge Gregory Counts, along with new city council members Mark Martinez, Karen Watts and returning Deputy Mayor Chris Morris will take their new positions on January 1, and be publicly inaugurated on January 6.