Post Election reaction for Arizona House of Representatives District 23 and 25

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Although results are not final, Valeria Rodriguez was able to talk to a couple of candidates as they led in their respective races.

Currently, Republicans Nick Kupper and Representative Michael Carbone are leading as there two seats open. Democrat Candidate William Olear is trailing behind Kupper.

Kupper was able to share that he is looking forward to serve everyone no matter who they voted for and is excited to learn the ropes with Incumbent Michael Carbone if re-elected.

"Yes there is an R next to my name, but that doesn't mean that I am not here for you, you know? I am here to represent everybody," Kupper said.

Kupper also shared one of things on his agenda: "That pornography websites require an age verification, a proof of what your age is. I would love to do that in Arizona I think we should all be carrying about our children."

Carbone says he would like to get back to focusing on two major issues: "Key issues are of course housing, I have a passion for housing and education," while adding he's looking forward to continue working with his old seatmate, now State Senator Tim Dunn, and Kupper, his potential new seatmate.

"Making sure that we are both on the same page when it comes to it because I don't just draw bills to without talking to my members, let alone by seatmate and folks here in our district," Carbone expressed.