Florida’s abortion ban to remain in place, other states voted to make changes

By ,
today at 8:31 AM
Published 8:41 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Florida's abortion ban will remain in place while other states have voted to make changes to the measure.

Voters in seven states have approved measures to protect or expand abortion rights, but a bid to restore protections for the procedure failed in Florida.

The ballot initiative in Florida would have allowed abortion until the point of fetal viability or about 24 weeks. It fell short of the threshold of 60% support in order to pass.

In Arizona, more than 60% of voters backed an amendment to protect the right to abortion until the point of viability, extending access from the current 15 weeks currently allowed under state rules.

Voters in ten states cast ballots on whether to cement reproductive rights in their state constitutions.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

