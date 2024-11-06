Arizona House of Representatives District 23

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - I was able to catch up with one of the candidates running for a seat in the Arizona House Of Representatives For District 23.

There are a total of three candidates running, including Democrat Matias Rosales, Incumbents Republican Representative Michele Peña and Democrat Representative Mariana Sandoval.

Representative Sandoval says if re-elected she is focused on continuing her work at the state capital.

"Education of course being one of them, heat protections, legislations that I worked on last session, accessable and affordable healthcare for everyone," said Sandoval.

