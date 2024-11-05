Voting underway in Yuma County

UPDATE (11:47 AM): Reporters Danyelle Burke North and Eduardo Morales are providing updates on voting across Yuma County.

UPDATE (11:28 AM): According to one of our reporters, there is a long line inside the 3C building at Arizona Western College (AWC), with some voters saying they waited two hours in line to vote.

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Voting in Yuma County is underway Tuesday, with voters across the county waiting in line to cast their ballots.

According to one of our reporters, the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center, located at 300 S. 13th Street, has a line that has an hour-and-a-half wait time.

Another to one of our reporters also say over in the Foothills, there were 200 people casting their votes at St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, located at 11545 E. 40th Street, and has a wait time of two hours.

Over at the Yuma Civic Center, one of our reporters say that over 100 people are casting their votes there, with an hour-and-a-half wait.

However, there's an hour wait over at the Yuma Main Library, located at 2951 S. 21st Street.

