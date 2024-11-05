Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Companies offer perks and discounts on Election Day

today at 6:31 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Some companies are offering perks and discounts on Election Day. Both Uber and Lyft are giving riders 50% off trips to their polling place.

For those ordering food, Uber Eats is offering 25% off certain orders Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

As part of its "Drive the Vote" deal, car rental company Hertz is giving one free day when customers rent two or more days through November 5.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free original glazed doughnut to honor "doughmocracy." No purchase or proof of vote is necessary.

Johnny Rockets is handing out a free shake if guests prove they voted.

Lastly, Ikea is giving out free frozen yogurt on Election Day with a coupon.

