Big Races in Arizona heating up



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - All eyes are on the U.S senate race in Arizona, as both candidates are in the final stretch before Election Day.

The race between Republican candidate Kari Lake and Democratic candidate Ruben Gallego has been tight as they have been going neck and neck in the last couple of weeks.

Various amounts of topics have been discussed between both candidates including border security and abortion rights.

When it comes border security, Republican candidate Kari Lake stated she has a 10-point plan, which includes finishing the wall and Democratic candidate Ruben Gallego has been focused on passing bills that hire and deploy more Border Patrol agents to secure the border and finding resources to better support border communities like Yuma.

Another hot topic has been abortion where Ruben Gallego is focused on protecting abortion rights while his opponent Kari Lake has spoken up about having stricter limits.