VP candidates campaign in Arizona days before Election Day

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice Presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance visited Arizona over the weekend. The visits come just days before Election Day.

Walz, the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate, made an appearance in Flagstaff and in Tucson.

"One vote per precinct in Arizona could be enough to turn this thing in the direction we know it needs to go," Walz said.

Voters shared why they're supporting the Democratic ticket.

"I would really love to see more choice going to other women mainly because I experienced an incident in my history in my past and I don't want to see that taken away for other women," Alexandria Maurer, a voter.

"Part of the reason we even moved to Flagstaff is the representation...the inclusiveness...and I feel like Tim Walz represents that, so does the Harris-Walz campaign," said Kenny Anderson, another voter.

Over in Scottsdale, Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance also called out voters saying, "We are in a very, very good spot in Arizona, but I don't want us to get lazy and i don't want to rest on our laurels."

Supporters shared what they feel is at stake in this election.

"We've got people coming accross here that don't belong here and the fact that they are here is a crime. So, I'm really thrilled that day one, Trump will be getting people out of our country," said Susan Cohen, a voter.

"Donald Trump has done so much in terms of us making us be more patriotic again just joining togerher for commonality and purpose," said one voter.

Both candidates shared their party's goals from their speeches, hoping Arizonans turn out to vote on Tuesday.

"She will sign into law the Reproductive Freedom Bill that we all know," Walz shared.

"We're gonna go to war against the Mexican drug cartels," Vance expressed.