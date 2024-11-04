Skip to Content
Imperial County prepare for elections

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Election's Office says they have been busy all morning as people are try to cast their ballots before Election Day.

The Election's Office says no issue have been presented so far, but they are working with law enforcement and the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) just in case.

If you have not casted your vote and would like to know where you can drop off your ballot you can find that information here.

Karina Bazarte

