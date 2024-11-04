Skip to Content
Former President Trump says he regrets leaving the White House following 2020 election loss

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - During a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend, former President Donald Trump said he regrets leaving the White House after losing the 2020 election.

He also made claims that the U.S.-Mexico border was more secure under his administration.

"It said we had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn't have left. I mean, honestly, because we did so well. We had such a great," Trump remarked.

