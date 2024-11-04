CBS News previews Election Day coverage

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - From coverage in the field, to analysis on the set, to making projections, Tuesday November 5 is a day CBS News has been heavily planning for months.

In a look behind the scenes at the high tech set, CBS News will use to make sure viewers have the most up-to-date and accurate information possible as the vote counts and exit polling rolls in.

Not only that, CBS is debuting its first ever immersive AR/VR Presidential Election Center.

CBS Evening News Anchor and Managing Editor Norah O'Donnell explains just how much goes into covering such a complex story with hundreds of moving parts.

"We have reporters in each of those seven battleground states. In New York, at our election headquarters, we've got a team of journalists. We've also got our data desk in order to look closely inside the numbers that are coming in all night long to give people a sense how America decides we also have at CBS News, something that's very different from everybody else. We have something called the 'Democracy Desk,' our investigative team to look at any potential election irregularities." Norah O'Donnell, Anchor and Managing Editor, CBS Evening News

CBS News live coverage, "America Decides," begins Tuesday at 4:00pm Eastern time on CBS News' 24/7 stream, and then 7:00pm Eastern/5:00pm Mountain on CBS, Channel 13.