Political merchandise sees a surge in popularity

OMAHA, Neb. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The countdown to election day is on. People across the country are supporting their candidate not just with their vote but with clothes, hats and pins.

When you show up to cast your ballot in Nebraska, however, you'll need to leave that all at home.

It's a staple in the 2024 election cycle. Shirts, hats and other merch in support of your chosen candidate. Voters can wear it before you pencil in their name and after, but not in the voting booth.

"Electioneering is not permitted here at the election office or at polling places. That does include the blue dot and the red Nebraska this year," said Brian Kruse, Election Commissioner for Douglas County.

It seems like no campaign is complete without items bearing a candidates face or campaign slogan nowadays.

The first piece of physical merch that dates back to when William McKinley was running for president was the political button.

"It was the election of 1896 and it was the Republican National Committees chairperson, Mark Hanna, who was trying to market his candidate who was not very good out on the stump," said Randall Adkins, Professor of Political Science at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO).

Adkins says the idea of political items as novelties really took off in the last 50 to 60 years, but the explosion of options can be credited to a mass-merchandising craze seen across industries.

"People can print T-shirts in their home if they have the right kind of equipment or they can put things on a coffee mug," Adkins shared.

Adkins says more and more people are wearing their vote in a similar way many do with their favorite athletes jersey or a singers concert tee.

"You're sort of marketing a team. 'Hey, I'm on a team.' People like to be part of a team," Adkins reasoned.

According to the Election Act, you can't do any electioneering, share information or materials advertising any ballot measurem, or circulate petitions inside or within 200 feet of the entrance of any polling place.