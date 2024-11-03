Nevada senator on Harris campaign’s final days and President Biden’s comments on Trump supporters

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) spoke to Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday to discuss the Harris-Walz campaign's strategy in the final days of the 2024 race.

Brennan mentioned that Nevada's seen half of the state's registered voters casting their ballots during early voting, and that there's some "anxiety among Democrats because Republicans currently have a lead statewide."

When asked how confident she is about the remaining ballots closing the gap and deliver the state to Harris, Masto said:

"I can tell you a couple of things. One, I am optimistic that we are going to win, not only for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, but for Jacky Rosen in this state. I am absolutely confident in our ground game, in our canvassing and knocking on doors and talking to our voters, because that's literally what matters here is making sure that our voters, who are paying attention now in a swing state like Nevada, that somebody is talking to them, because there's so much information out there, and now is the time for us to connect with our voters and talk to them about the issues that they care about. So yes, I am very, very confident. And the only other thing, let me say this...is, you know, I was re-elected just recently, and there was a Republican advantage in my race, in my midterm, and I won. Not only did I win, our congressional delegation won and so we also won our state seats in our state house. So what we know in Nevada, it is really about that organization. It's knocking on those doors. It's phone banking. It's talking to our voters. We also have a large population of our voters who are non-partisan. Over a third are non-partisan, and those are the independents in other states, and they lean democratic. They leaned my way. And so I am very, very confident that, as we are working our ground game, we're going to organize our way to victory here."

During the interview, Brennan and Masto talked about President Joe Biden's comments about Trump supporters following the racist remarks made during former President Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden.

When asked if her party has a "distain problem in talking down to working class voters in particular," Masto responded saying: "First of all, let's just say...President Biden clarified his statement...But Kamala Harris made it very clear moving forward, that she wants to represent everyone, right? No matter whether you voted for her or not, and whoever you vote for, you shouldn't be criticized for that. And she's made that very clear."

