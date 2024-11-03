NBC News release final 2024 presidental election poll

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NBC News is out with its final national poll of the 2024 presidential campaign.

It continues to find the 2024 race to be a neck-and-neck contest, defined by clashing forces that have aided both Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump in their pursuit of the White House.

The poll shows Harris getting support from 49% of registered voters in a head-to-head matchup, while Trump gets an identical 49%. Just 2% of voters say they're undecided.

On an expanded ballot including third-party candidates, Trump is at 47% and Harris at 46%, with a combined 7% backing other candidates or who are undecided.

High interest in the election is at the same level as 2016 and slightly down from 2020.

Boosting Harris: rising Democratic enthusiasm, a 20-point lead over Trump on the issue of abortion, and an advantage for Harris on which candidate better looks out for the middle class.

Helping Trump: two-thirds of voters who believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction, a favorable assessment of Trump's presidency (especially compared with President Joe Biden's current performance), and Trump's double-digit advantage on the economy and the cost of living.

Yet because of the nation's Electoral College system, the presidential contest will ultimately be decided by what happens in key battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And the latest polls of those states find razor-close margins as well.

Much more from the final NBC News poll on NBCNews.com and remember to join NBC News and KYMA live for Election Night coverage, on the ground in Yuma and across the country, plus up-to-the-minute results Tuesday, November 5 on KYMA.