Former President Trump campaigns in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump held his third campaign rally of the day in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday.

His visit to Greensboro also marked his second event of the day in North Carolina.

During the rally, Trump said he considers himself to be the father of fertilization when speaking on reporductive rights.

He also encouraged supporters to vote after expressing his disdain for his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"But you can just now say, Kamala, you don't get any worse than you, Kamala, I can't stand you, Kamala. Kamala, you're fired. Get out. Can't stand you, Kamala, get out," Trump remarked.