Florida senator on Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, Liz Cheney comments and more

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Florida Senator Marco Rubio spoke to Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday to discuss the closing messages from the Trump-Vance campaign.

Brennan also asked Rubio about racist remarks made at Trump's Madison Square Garden Rally.

"A comedian made a joke and it was tasteless, but it wasn't Trump that said it...This guy is not going to be in his cabinet. This comedian is not going to be a member of his government. He's certainly not running for anything. It was a comedian who tells tasteless jokes all the time. I encourage everyone to- well, I guess watch segments of the Tom Brady roast, and you'll see the kind of jokes he tells. He's an insult comic...But I think more relevant is the fact that the sitting President of the United States said out loud what most people in the Democratic Party and hierarchy believe, and that is that anyone who votes for Donald Trump is garbage, is a racist, is a hater, is a Nazi, as- as the Vice President candidate of theirs has accused anyone who attended the Madison Square Garden rally. MSNBC was running images of Nazi rallies from Germany side by side with images from Madison Square Garden a week ago. So there- you asked me, why are they so confident? If you're so confident about victory, the way the Harris people say they are, then why would you be out there attacking, not Donald Trump, attacking anyone who is thinking about voting for him by labeling them as, if you vote for Donald Trump, you're this evil, horrible human being. That doesn't seem to be like the actions of a confident campaign. It seems to me like the actions of a scared one." Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman

Brennan further asked Rubio about the Trump campaign's plan to appeal to women voters.

"I want to point out, and no one talks about this, Kamala Harris has a bigger problem among men than Donald Trump does among women. Are there women that are going to vote for Kamala Harris? Of course. Are there women that don't like Donald Trump? Of course. Are there women that are going to support Donald Trump? Yes, there are a lot of them. And I think you'll see that bear out on Election Day. Ultimately, the bottom line is that what this election is going to be about- when people go vote, they're not- they're going to be voting on three things that are critical to them. How much does it cost to live in this country, and can you afford the things that people work hard to be able to afford, because over the last four years, they have not. Do you feel safe and secure? And the answer is no, people do not, face- feel safe and secure when you have dangerous criminal elements entering this country across the open border that Kamala Harris allowed. And number three is, how close is this country to being dragged into some sort of global conflict? We now have troops from North Korea side by side with Russians on the ground in Ukraine. We're edging closer every single month to some broader global conflict that could involve the United States. And guess who's going to have to go fight in those wars? The sons and the daughters and the children of the people who are going to decide this election, and that includes over half the country, which is women voters. That's what's going to be on people's mind, and that's what should be on their mind, because that's what's at stake in this election." Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman

During the interview, Brennan and Rubio talked about Trump's recent comments on Liz Cheney.

"The point he was making is not a new point. It is a point that has been made by people in both parties for decades, and that is, you're all for war, and it's easy to be for war when you're in some fancy building and you're safe and sound in Washington, D.C. Let's see how much you are for war when you yourself get deployed into combat. That's the point that he was making. That he uses language that maybe is not what we typically hear from someone that works at a think tank, fine. But I think it's truly, not just unfair, it's egregious to see that reported the way that it was, along with other things that are out there. I've never seen such a concerted effort- and look, I've always believed there's bias, because no one's unbiased, but I've never seen such a concerted effort like what I've seen, especially in the last two weeks, among multiple media outlets in this country to, in some cases, breathlessly distort and lie about what's being said, and to create and manufacture these gotcha moments against Donald Trump. I've never seen it before." Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman

Brennan also asked Rubio about Chinese hacking of U.S. telecommunication systems, which Rubio's colleague, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), said was "the most significant breach he has ever seen in his entire time on the committee."

When asked if China was able to access the audio of Americans' phone calls, to which Rubio said:

"I'm not going to comment on what they access, but I agree with Mark Warner's statement. It is an egregious, outrageous and dangerous breach of our telecommunications systems across multiple companies. I'll leave it at that. I think as time goes on, we're going to learn more about it. Some of it will be made public. I think there's more that's still being gathered. It's a very serious situation that we face. And I think one that is quite threatening, maybe not directly to the election per se, but certainly to the national security of our country moving forward. It's a vulnerability that no one imagined or anticipated, but here it is."

