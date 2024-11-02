University of Wisconsin-Madison students wait in long lines to vote early

MADISON, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It was a busy day on the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison campus on Friday.

Students weren't rushing to class, but to the polls to make their votes heard on the last day of early voting on campus.

Early voter turnout was high all week at UW-Madison. Lines wrapped around outside the building, and back around inside.

Poll workers say they expect even longer lines on Election Day.

One student, Sam Keller, said it was his first time being eligible to vote. Despite waiting over an hour in line, Keller said *making* his voice heard is worth the wait.

"I just think it's important to vote, I think it's our civic duty you gotta make your voice heard if you want to see a change in the world you have to be the person who goes out and votes or you can't really like blame anyone else for the problems if you're not out here voting," Keller expressed.

While Friday was the last day for early voting on the UW-Madison campus, some other early voting sites in the City of Madison are still open over the weekend.