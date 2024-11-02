Skip to Content
Decision 2024

U.S. Representative Raul Ruiz attends canvass event in Yuma

KYMA
By ,
today at 6:11 PM
Published 6:51 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Representative Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) held a bus trip to Yuma Saturday morning.

According to sources, the bus trip was to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Once they arrived in Yuma, they held a canvassing event, where supporters went door-to-door to talk to local voters.

This is Congressman Ruiz's first trip to Yuma. When asked what made him want to hold a canvassing event in Yuma, Ruiz said this:

"You know, we care about the presidential race. It is the most important race in our country. It is a decision point for all Americans to determine what the future of our country is going to look like."

KYMA will have election coverage next week.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content