U.S. Representative Raul Ruiz attends canvass event in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Representative Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) held a bus trip to Yuma Saturday morning.

According to sources, the bus trip was to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Once they arrived in Yuma, they held a canvassing event, where supporters went door-to-door to talk to local voters.

This is Congressman Ruiz's first trip to Yuma. When asked what made him want to hold a canvassing event in Yuma, Ruiz said this:

"You know, we care about the presidential race. It is the most important race in our country. It is a decision point for all Americans to determine what the future of our country is going to look like."

KYMA will have election coverage next week.