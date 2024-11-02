Tim Walz attends a canvassing event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Democratic Vice Presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was in Las Vegas Saturday to kick off a canvassing event.

Walz was greeted by around 100 volunteers ready to go knock on doors for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Actress Eva Longoria and Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee were also in attendance.

During his brief remarks Walz discussed recent comments made by former President Donald Trump, saying that Trump is concerned about gaining the women's vote.

"He says he doesn't understand why he's not getting it because he told you, he told you he would be your protector, spoken by a guy who nearly bit it trying to get in the garbage truck," Walz remarked.