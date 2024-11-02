Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs made a stop in Yuma Saturday morning to attend a canvassing event.

The event took place at Joe Henry Memorial Park.

The governor also visited Yuma to support District 23 candidate Matias Rosales, Arizona State Senator Brian Fernandez (District 23), Arizona State Representative Mariana Sandoval (District 23).

According to a press release obtained by KYMA, Hobbs is stopping at eight competitive legislative districts (LD), including Yuma, "as part of her efforts to flip the Legislature."

"Our path to flipping the house goes through LD23 and so flipping that one seat is really, really critical to getting those majorities. So on every conversation you're having with voters today and over the next few days, it's going to be critical to doing that. And we're just making sure that people who have their ballots are voting all the way down their ballots and that they're getting those ballots in. And so…you knock on their door, reminding them is going to be really important." Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.)

Following the event, local candidates, such as Rosales, went door-to-door talking to local voters.

While early voting in the state ended on Friday, there is an emergency voting happening now until Monday, November 4 from 8:00am to 5:00pm at the Yuma County Recorder's Office.

The general election is Tuesday, November 5.