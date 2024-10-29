Maricopa County Election officials on election security

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Maricopa County Election officials are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to "discuss steps being taken to secure the 2024 General Election" and to provide "an overview of law enforcement operations meant to protect people and property as well as details on the administrative effort to ensure the security of ballots."

The press release says Supervisor Bill Gates and Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner will participate in the press conference.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.