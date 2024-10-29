Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Maricopa County Election officials on election security

By
today at 12:35 PM
Published 12:50 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Maricopa County Election officials are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to "discuss steps being taken to secure the 2024 General Election" and to provide "an overview of law enforcement operations meant to protect people and property as well as details on the administrative effort to ensure the security of ballots."

The press release says Supervisor Bill Gates and Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner will participate in the press conference.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Decision 2024

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

