Decision 2024

Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego visits Yuma County

By ,
today at 10:30 AM
Published 10:49 AM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego is visiting Yuma County Tuesday for a couple of events.

The first event Gallego is attending is in San Luis, where Mayor Nieves Riedel is hosting a meet & greet, Tuesday morning.

Gallego is attending another meet & greet, which is happening in Yuma, Tuesday afternoon.

The visit comes one week after his opponent, Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, visited Yuma as well as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting Yuma earlier this month.

