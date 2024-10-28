Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office files lawsuit against Elon Musk

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced that they are suing Elon Musk.

The DA's Office filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to stop the billionaire's political action committee (PAC) from awarding $1 million to registered voters in swing states.

The suit accuses Musk's PAC of "running an illegal lottery."

In order to be eligible for the random million dollar prize, registered voters in swing states must turn over personal identifying information and sign a petition pledging support for the Constitution.

The lawsuit comes days after the Department of Justice warned Musk's America PAC that the giveaway might violate federal election law.

Musk is backing Donald Trump in the presidential election, donating to his campaign and appearing on stage with him at a rally.