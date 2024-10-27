Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Phoenix this week

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Phoenix to host a campaign event this week.

In a press release obtained by KYMA, the "When We Vote, We Win" rally and concert is taking place on Thursday, October 31, which is "the night before the last day of in-person early voting in Arizona," as part of the campaign's "push to Get Out the Vote through the end of early voting and leading up to Election Day."

The campaign says Los Tigres del Norte are performing at the rally as they are the special guests as they are "part of a series of 'When We Vote We Win' events featuring recording artists focused on mobilizing voters in key battleground states to turn out the vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Tim Walz, and Democrats across the states."

The campaign says they believe that "by using their voices to lay out the stakes of this election, it will further encourage and mobilize people to go vote."