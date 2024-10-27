President Biden comments on Elon Musk

PITTSBURGH (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - While in Pennsylvania Saturday, President Joe Biden said Elon Musk launched his career in the U.S. as an "illegal worker."

Those comments came in reaction to a Washington Post report that said musk entered the country on a student visa in the mid-90s, but that he did not enroll in grad school as he stated. Rather, he began working, but did not receive a work visa until 1996.

"And his new great, wealthiest man in the world, now his ally right? that wealthiest man in the world turned out to be an illegal worker here. I'm serious. He was supposed to be in school when he came on a student visa. He wasn't at school. He was violating the law. He's talking about all these 'illegals' coming our way. Folks, and by the way, on that score, what we've done, even though he wouldn't allow the most important legislation to pass, which fixed the border, the problem with the border... we have fewer people crossing the border illegally now, across the border period, than at any time since his third year as president of the United States." President Joe Biden

Musk has repeatedly claimed in social media posts that "open borders" and "undocumented immigrants are harming the United States."

Also, he has shared the false claim that noncitizens are systematically voting in U.S. elections, a conspiracy theory floated by conservative groups possibly laying the legal groundwork to contest the election results if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidency.

In the U.S., it's already a federal crime, and a crime under every state's laws, for noncitizens to register or vote in federal elections.

The Brennan Center for Jusice says its research reveals that voter fraud is very rare, and voter impersonation is virtually nonexistent.