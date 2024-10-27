Elon Musk says January 6 was not a “violent insurrection”

LANCASTER, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Trump mega-donor Elon Musk said during a townhall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania Saturday that the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was "in no way a violent insurrection" because there weren't "a lot of guns" involved.

"The level of disruption was, was high. And I don't, I don't applaud any, any kind of damage to public property, of course, that you know, but it's, you know, the media tries to characterize January 6 as some, some sort of violent insurrection, which is simply not the case. I mean, that is false. I Yes. So, you know, I would take, I think, probably what I think is the reasonable middle ground, which is, I disagree with the level of protest, but it's in was, in no way a violent insurrection." Elon Musk, Trump campaign supporter

He also said he believes the people who are calling Trump a threat to democracy are themselves the threats to democracy.