Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for Harris in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Bill Clinton made a campaign stop in Las Vegas on Tuesday for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Clinton stopped by Doolittle Community Center and encouraged locals to vote for Harris and other down-ballot Democrats running in Nevada.

The very enthusiastic crowd heard Clinton speak on several issues, including the age and mental acuity of former President Donald Trump.

"Look, I'm getting pretty old to do this, even though I'm still younger than Trump. I just spent four days in North Carolina and three and a half in Georgia. I'm doing my best here, because what I'm campaigning for is my grandchildren's future. It means a lot to me.

You turn on the news every night, or you get on your computer and you just want to see which side call the other one a more clever name. Oh, we get to watch Mr. Trump sway. We're laughing, but it ain't funny if someone stays home because they don't know what's at stake. It's not funny if someone buys the Trump argument that 'You have to vote for me because of inflation. It's not funny if you wake up the next day and say, oh my god, I gotta worry about the Supreme Court again. It's not funny if you wake up the next day and say, oh my god, I gotta worry about the Supreme Court again.

Now everybody knows what they got to do to get close to him. When he says you're going to believe me or your lying eyes, you have to say you master."

Former President Bill Clinton