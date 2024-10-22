Arizona Senator Mark Kelly visits Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is visiting Yuma Tuesday afternoon to attend a Harris-Walz campaign event.

The visit comes following Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's visit to Yuma County this past weekend, campaign for his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

In addition, the visit comes almost two weeks after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Yuma to attend a Harris-Walz campaign event.

To watch the livestream of Kelly's visit, see attached video.