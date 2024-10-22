Arizona physicians hold virtual roundtable in support for Prop 139

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Three Arizona physicans held a virtual media roundtable Monday morning.

In a press release obtained by KYMA, the roundtable was in support of Proposition 139, also known as Prop 139, "to end Arizona's abortion ban and keep Arizonans — not politicians — in charge of personal medical decisions about pregnancy and abortion."

The press release said the roundtable comes after over 500 medical professionals in Arizona signed a letter endorsing Prop 139.

The press release also mentioned the following physicians who hosted Monday's virtual media roundtable:

Dr. Laura Mercer, an OB/GYN in Phoenix

Dr. Paul Isaacson, an OB/GYN and abortion provider in Phoenix

Dr. Patricia Lebensohn, a family physician in Tucson, with Lebensohn speaking in both English and Spanish as well as answering questions in Spanish

According to the press release, the physicians shared "how Arizona's abortion ban is harming their patients and why they and their colleagues support Prop. 139 to end the ban."

