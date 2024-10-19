Philadelphia’s Black motorcycle clubs host ride out to engage with Black male voters

PHILADELPHIA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Members of Philadelphia's Black motorcycle clubs held a ride out to Saturday to engage with Black male voters.

The Black Bikers Vote Ride Out was put on by Black Men Vote, in conjunction with Philly Bike Fest, Black Bikers Vote, and Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, and saw over 150 riders hit the streets of historically black Germantown and West Philly.

"We know that Pennsylvania is a significant state. We know that Philly is the significant city in that significant state, and so it's in our hands. And so that's part of what today is about. We're going to do all that we can to engage everyone. And I think we're going to see something very positive happen."

Pastor Alyn Waller, Enon Tabernacle Bapist Church

"One of the things that's most important is we know the road to the White House comes right through Philadelphia. We also know that black men are going to be the difference makers in this election.

Black men are not monolithic. We wear tons of different hats. We're interested in barbershops we're interested in sports, we ride bikes, we play golf, right, and so part of the connection between Black Bikers Vote and Black Men Vote was to make sure that we can amplify the voices. We know if we're revving up these engines, we know brothers are going to pay attention."

Joe Paul, Executive Director, Black Men Vote