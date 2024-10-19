North Carolina man’s name mixed up in during early voting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Early voting is underway in North Carolina, but one Charlotte man was stunned to learn his vote was already processed when he arrived to cast his ballot.

Thousands went to polling sites in Mecklenburg County for day two of early voting, but one voter, Conor Brennan, says he was shocked to hit a bump in the road along the way.

"They mentioned that I had already voted earlier that day at another location," Brennan shared.

Brennan says when he got there and gave them his identification, he was shocked to find out someone else had voted under his name.

"Not feeling like my vote is going to be recorded or heard is an invasion of my rights and it's disappointing," Brennan expressed.

The director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, Michael Dickerson, has provided some clarity on the mishap.

"Two separate people. The record we indicated put the entry in as the same person," Dickerson explained.

Two voters with the same name and same birthday were mistakenly put in the system as the same person.

"It's not an uncommon thing. It happens a lot from juniors and seniors, first and seconds, seconds or thirds in a family names," Dickerson added.

Dickerson says they were able to quickly clear this up, and the ballot the first Conor Brennan filled out and the previsionary ballot the second Conor Brennan filled out will go in the bucket, under the correct name.