Former President Barack Obama visits Arizona for Harris-Walz campaign event

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Barack Obama was on the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris with a visit to Tucson on Friday.

The former president delivered remarks during a packed rally at the University of Arizona.

During his remarks, Obama used his speech to contrast former President Donald Trump's character with that of the late Senator John McCain.

Despite facing off against McCain in his successful bid for the White House in 2008, Obama offered only kind words for his onetime political foe during his friday remarks.

The former president hoped to mobilize enough voters to make the difference in an election and a state that promises to be close.

Obama will mark his first appearance alongside Vice President Harris with an upcoming campaign rally scheduled for thursday.