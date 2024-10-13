NBC News poll shows a tight race between former President Trump and Vice President Harris

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In the latest national NBC News poll, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a dead heat.

Trump's support has been boosted by Republicans rallying behind him after a tough debate and a previous polling deficit, as well as positive voter perceptions of his term as president.

On the other hand, concerns about Harris not bringing enough change have worked against her, narrowing the presidential race.

With the election approaching, even small shifts in voter turnout could determine the outcome.

In the new poll, conducted October 4 through October 8, Harris gets support from 48% of registered voters in a head-to-head matchup, while Trump gets an identical 48%. Another 4% say they are undecided or wouldn't vote for either option.

That's a change from September's NBC News poll, which found Harris leading Trump by five points, 49% to 44%, though that result was within the margin of error.

Harris' best issue versus Trump was abortion, health care, representing change, and being competent and effective.

Trump's top issues and qualities are dealing with the border, handling the situation in the Middle East, and dealing with the cost of living.

While most public polls find the cost of living ranking as voters' top concern, this survey asked a different question to get at voter intensity and motivation heading into Election Day: Is there one issue you feel so strongly about that you will vote for or against a candidate solely on that issue?

The top responses were abortion at 22%, immigration/border security at 19, protecting democracy or constitutional rights at 18, and cost of living at 16.

What also stands out as one of the defining features of the election is a massive gender gap between Harris and Trump, with women supporting Harris by a 14-point margin and men backing Trump by 16-points.

You can find the poll results on NBCNews.com