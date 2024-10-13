Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Former President Trump campaigns in Arizona

By
today at 12:24 PM
Published 1:04 PM

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Arizona Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, Tina Descovich, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, is speaking at the rally, which is happening at the Findlay Toyota Center.

The press release also says Descovich was announced "to be a member of the Trump campaign's 'Latter-day Saints for Trump' coalition," which also includes radio show host Glenn Beck and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, whom Kari Lake defeated in the Arizona Primary back in July.

The campaign rally comes after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Yuma on Friday, and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Scottsdale on Friday as well.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was also in Arizona last week to hold campaign events in Phoenix and Tucson.

To watch a livestream of the campaign rally, see attached video.

