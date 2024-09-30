Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris was in Las Vegas on Sunday as part of her campaign visits to "blue wall" and sun belt states.

She began her speech by addressing the ongoing efforts for recovery in those areas devastated by Hurricane Helene, saying the administration is doing everything it can to help restore power and other resources to those affected.

"I want to talk about Hurricane Helene for a moment, and I know that everyone here sends their thoughts and prayers for the folks who have been so devastated by that hurricane and the ensuing events in Florida, in Georgia, the Carolinas and other impacted states, and we know that so many have been impacted. Some have died, but I want to thank everyone for doing everything you can to think about them. Send them your thoughts. Send them your prayers. I want to thank the first responders who have done so much. We will stand with these communities for as long as it takes to make sure that they are able to recover and rebuild. Earlier [Sunday], I received an operational briefing from FEMA Director Chris Well, more than 3,300 federal personnel have been mobilized. We are deploying food, water and generators and working to restore water and power. The President and I have told state and local leaders we will provide whatever help they need in the days and weeks ahead. And so I thank you all for sending your best wishes to everyone there." Vice President Kamala Harris

The vice president also continued in her efforts to get former President Donald Trump to debate her again, telling the crowd that she was "all in."