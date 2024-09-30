Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Imperial County Democrats to hold rally for Joey Acuña

Coachella Valley Unified School District
today at 7:47 AM
Published 8:55 AM

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Democrats will hold an rally in support of State Assembly District 36 candidate Joey Acuña Monday evening.

According to a press release, the rally will also "emphasize the importance of this election before ballots begin to arrive."

In addition to Acuña and the Imperial County Democratic Party, including Chairperson Diahna Garcia Ruiz, the press release says the following key figures will participate in the rally:

  • Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia
  • Local Democratic leaders

The rally will start at 5:00pm at the Prestige Event Center, located at 1111 Yourman Road in Heber, and News 11's Karina Bazarte will have the full story later this evening.

