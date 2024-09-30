Imperial County Democrats to hold rally for Joey Acuña

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Democrats will hold an rally in support of State Assembly District 36 candidate Joey Acuña Monday evening.

According to a press release, the rally will also "emphasize the importance of this election before ballots begin to arrive."

In addition to Acuña and the Imperial County Democratic Party, including Chairperson Diahna Garcia Ruiz, the press release says the following key figures will participate in the rally:

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia

Local Democratic leaders

The rally will start at 5:00pm at the Prestige Event Center, located at 1111 Yourman Road in Heber, and News 11's Karina Bazarte will have the full story later this evening.